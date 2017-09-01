Peter Andre shared an adorable family snap featuring his wife and two youngest children, Theo and Amelia on Instagram.

The dad rarely shares photos of his kids with Emily Andréa, so fans are always overjoyed when they see a glimpse of family life in the Andre household.

He posted a photo of Andréa with her two children sitting in between her legs so you could see the difference in size between Amelia, three, and Theo, nine months.

A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on Aug 27, 2017 at 12:54am PDT

“Oh look how small Theo is compared to Amelia,” one person wrote. “So cute.”

Another commented: “Looks like you’re having great family time. Sweet pic Peter.”

“Think you should have sat in that photo too,” commented another. “That would have been one photo for the wall in the Andre house.”

A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on May 18, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

Andre has previously spoken about having more kids with Andréa.

“After having Amelia, we said we wanted at least one more,” he told OK! Magazine. “But now that we’ve got Theo our family feels complete.

“But you never know what might happen!”