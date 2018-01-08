All Sections
    Peter Andre Shares Rare Instagram Photo And Video Of Four-Year-Old Amelia On The Slopes

    Her skiing skills are impressive 🎿

    08/01/2018 09:46 GMT

    Peter Andre has shared a rare photo and video of his youngest daughter Amelia on the slopes while on a family holiday, and her skills are impressive.

    The 44-year-old singer, who is dad to one-year-old Theo and four-year-old Amelia with his wife Emily Andrea, as well as Princess, 10, and Junior 12, with Katie Price, doesn’t often share photos of his two youngest kids.

    Posting the snap of Amelia wearing a brightly-coloured ski outfit and red and black goggles, Andre wrote on Instagram on Sunday 7 January: “I’m four tomorrow and I’m feeling great!”

    A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on

    Many fans commented on the photo wishing the youngster a happy birthday, and others couldn’t believe how old she was.

    “Wow, is she four already? She is growing up fast Peter, make the most of it!” one wrote.

    Another commented: ”Cannot believe she is four. What a big girl, she looks beautiful.” 

    Andre also shared a video of Amelia skiing down a slope with an instructor closely in front of her, adding that he was “so proud” of her. 

    A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on

    Despite Andre’s older kids - Princess and Junior - featuring on his social media channels, he doesn’t share photos of Amelia and Theo where their faces are identifiable.

    A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on

    A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on

    A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on

