Peter Andre has shared a rare photo and video of his youngest daughter Amelia on the slopes while on a family holiday, and her skills are impressive.

The 44-year-old singer, who is dad to one-year-old Theo and four-year-old Amelia with his wife Emily Andrea, as well as Princess, 10, and Junior 12, with Katie Price, doesn’t often share photos of his two youngest kids.

Posting the snap of Amelia wearing a brightly-coloured ski outfit and red and black goggles, Andre wrote on Instagram on Sunday 7 January: “I’m four tomorrow and I’m feeling great!”