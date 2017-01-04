Peter Andre has shared an adorable photo of himself cradling his newborn son, Theodore.

The dad-of-four, whose second son was born in November 2016, lived up to the “mini me” description he gave his son by matching Theodore’s sleepy pose.

“Tired are ya? We must be related,” Andre wrote on the caption. “Wait... we are.

Awesome.”

Theodore James was premature, born three weeks and two days ahead of his due date in December. He weighed 6lbs 10oz.

Andre said he is still struggling to fit Theo into 0-3 months baby clothes.

“Thankfully he’s putting on weight but he’s still so tiny,” Andre told New! magazine. He can’t even fit into 0-3 months clothing.

“But he has got an appetite on him. As for Ems, she’s constantly breastfeeding.”

The couple revealed in December 2016 that Emily Andréa [née MacDonagh] had to have a caesarean and the birth did “not go to plan”.

Writing in his column for New! Magazine in January 2017, Andre wrote: “She’s recovering well but she can’t do things like lift Mills [the couple’s nickname for their two-year-old daughter Amelia], which I think is what Mills has found the hardest, so I’ve had to take on a much more prominent role at the moment with her.”

Andre added that his plans for another baby have been put on hold.

“I was asked if I’d like her to be pregnant again by the end of 2017, but I’d rather it be sooner,” he added. “But that’s the last thing she’s thinking about.”

