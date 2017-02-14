Peter Andre wants to prove dads are good at multi-tasking with his latest Instagram video.
The 43-year-old posted the first clip of Theodore on 13 February, showing himself drinking tea while using his foot to rock his son in his bouncer.
“Multitasking. Don’t say men can’t do it,” Andre captioned the video.
Many fans were quick to point out the resemblance between the pair.
“He looks so much like you Peter,” one person wrote. “Beautiful just like his dad.”
Another wrote: “Well done Pete, good skills. It’s a little mini you in the bouncy chair.”
One person also commented: “Theo looks so much like you and Junior. Can’t wait to see more pics of him.”
Andre also recently shared a snap of his wife Emily Andrea (nee MacDonagh) feeding their son.
Andre, who is also dad to two-year-old Amelia with Emily, and Princess, nine, and Junior, 11, with Katie Price, admitted Theo is keeping him up in the night.
“Little Theo has had me up very early every morning,” Andre wrote in his new! magazine column on 6 February 2017.
“I know he’s only ten weeks old and a lot of people will probably say it’s not unusual, but because Mills was sleeping through the night from six weeks, I’m finding it particularly hard.”