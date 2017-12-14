The BBC has confirmed that two new episodes of Peter Kay’s sitcom ‘Car Share’ will air in the new year as planned.

On Wednesday (13 Dec), the Bolton-born comedian announced that he was cancelling his record-breaking stand-up tour as well as “any outstanding live work commitments”.

However, while this cast doubt on the future of ‘Car Share’, the BBC has put fans’ minds at ease in an official statement, insisting that one scripted and one improvised episode are both scheduled to air in 2018.