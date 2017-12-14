The BBC has confirmed that two new episodes of Peter Kay’s sitcom ‘Car Share’ will air in the new year as planned.
On Wednesday (13 Dec), the Bolton-born comedian announced that he was cancelling his record-breaking stand-up tour as well as “any outstanding live work commitments”.
However, while this cast doubt on the future of ‘Car Share’, the BBC has put fans’ minds at ease in an official statement, insisting that one scripted and one improvised episode are both scheduled to air in 2018.
A spokesperson said: “’Car Share: Unscripted’ and the finale will air next year on BBC One.”
Peter announced that he was cancelling his UK tour on Wednesday (13 December), just weeks after tickets were released, which sold out in record time.
In a post on his Facebook page, he explained: “Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects.
“My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I’m sure you’ll understand my family must always come first.
“I’ve always endeavoured to protect my family’s privacy from the media. I hope that the media and the public will continue to respect our privacy at this time. Once again, I’m very sorry.”
The second series finale of ‘Car Share’ aired earlier this year, with the comedian - who co-created and stars in the show - claiming at the time that there would not be any more episodes.
This was then revealed not to be the case during this year’s Children In Need telethon, when the final two episodes were confirmed.