‘Car Share’ fans were left distinctly wanting more after last night’s finale, particularly as Peter Kay has made it clear there won’t be any more.

The final episode of Series 2 found John Redmond (Peter Kay) and Kayleigh Kitson(Sian Gibson)’s slow-burning romance come to an abrupt halt after Kayleigh revealed she wanted more, and John freaked. By the time he’d recovered and set up a radio dedication for her, she’d gone - leaving John to dream of what might have been.