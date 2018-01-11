Danny Baker has opened up about the future of ‘Cradle To The Grave’, admitting that he’s unsure whether the show will return as planned following Peter Kay’s recent work announcement.
In early December, the comedian cancelled all upcoming commitments - including his 100-date tour - and cited “unforeseen family circumstances” as the reason why.
Peter played Spud in the 2015 series based on Danny’s life, and last year, it was announced a second season would be going into production.
However, Danny has now said that the “show is in limbo”, telling The Sun: “I’ll wait for Peter until 2019, but the actors all need to know.
“The BBC is being very good about it but a big player independent, of the BBC and everyone else, has stepped in and said, ‘We think there’s a way of doing your record shop or punk years’. I’d be happy if it was just that.”
Fans who had booked tickets for Peter’s 100-date tour have been issued refunds and the comedian offered his “sincerest apologies” when the initial announcement was made.
“This decision has not been taken lightly and I’m sure you’ll understand my family must always come first,” he said. “I’ve always endeavoured to protect my family’s privacy from the media.
“I hope that the media and the public will continue to respect our privacy at this time. Once again, I’m very sorry.”
Peter will return to our screens this year though, as the BBC previously confirmed that two more, final episodes of ‘Car Share’ will air.