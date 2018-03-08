Kim Wall Death: Peter Madsen Pleads Not Guilty To Murdering Journalist On Board His Submarine

Danish inventor Peter Madsen has denied murdering a Swedish journalist on board his homebuilt submarine – but admits indecent handling of a corpse.

Kim Wall, a 30-year-old freelance journalist who was researching a story on the entrepreneur and aerospace engineer, went missing after Madsen took her out to sea in his 17m submarine in August last year.

On the first day of his trial in Cophenhagen, Madsen, 47, claimed he disposed of Wall’s body after she died breathing in exhaust fumes.

He said he had to dismember the corpse to get it out of the submarine. He intended to dispose of the body parts at sea to restore a “normal” condition on board, he said, admitting he was not thinking rationally at the time.

“The accused denies voluntary manslaughter, but admits violating the law about indecent handling of a corpse,” his lawyer, Betina Hald Engmark, said.