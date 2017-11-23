Journalist Petronella Wyatt left Channel 5 viewers outraged on Wednesday night after she claimed that women wearing short skirts in Westminster were sending out a “signal” to colleagues.

Her comments, made on the channel’s #MeToo: The Debate, came weeks after claims of sexual harassment rocked parliament.

Wyatt said that she has seen female researchers in Parliament “running around in micro-miniskirts getting paralytically drunk”.

When asked why it matters what these women are wearing, she retorted: “Because what kind of signal do you think that sends out?”