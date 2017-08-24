Firefighters who boasted about eating the piglets they saved from a blaze six months ago have been forced to apologise after sparking anger online. Pewsey Fire Station said they recognised the original post, which has since been deleted, “caused offence” and apologised on Wednesday.

It comes following an earlier post this week which featured pictures of firefighters eating sausages with the caption “we got to sample the fruits of our labour”, referencing the 18 piglets saved from a fire in February. The farmer, Rachel Rivers, dropped off the sausages and the firefighters plugged her produce on their Facebook page.

The animals were rescued from a farm in Wiltshire after a barn caught fire. The 18 piglets and two sows survived the fire, the BBC reports. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals UK criticised the firefighters’ Facebook post. Mimi Bekhechi, Peta’s director of international programmes, said: “These poor piglets were no better off for escaping the fire only to be put back into it six months later after being subjected to the horrifying experience of the abattoir. “What if these firefighters had ‘saved’ a human child or a dog? Pigs feel fear and pain in just the same way as they do. “We’ll be sending Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service packs of vegan sausages so that they can see how easy it is to truly be heroes for pigs - by sparing them all suffering.”

