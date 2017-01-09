Pharrell Williams somehow managed not to face palm when an interviewer got the name of his film totally wrong on the red carpet of the Golden Globes.

The singer was nominated for his musical contribution to the film ‘Hidden Figures’ at Sunday (8 January) night’s ceremony - but it looked like someone forgot to tell Jenna Bush Hager that.

"you're nominated for Hidden Fences" pic.twitter.com/7My6dtEkbG — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 9, 2017

The reporter, who is also the daughter of former US president George W. Bush, cornered him for a chat as she fronted coverage of the arrivals, before uttering: “You’re nominated for ‘Hidden Fences.’”

(’Hidden Fences’ is not a film, just FYI.)

While we’re sure Pharrell was internally screaming, his reaction to the gaffe was typically cool and calm, as you can see in the video above.

It seemed as if Jenna had confused ‘Hidden Figures’ - the of black female mathematicians who helped launch NASA’s first space missions - with ‘Fences’, which is an adaptation of August Wilson’s Pulitzer-winning play, exploring race relations in the 1950s.

Her error prompted a lot of discussion on Twitter:

Pharrell's reaction to #HiddenFences is really how a lot of black people react to white people & their nonsense — experiment 626 (@__beniHANA) January 9, 2017

I love that the lady on @nbc just said to Pharrell that he is known for "hidden fences" aka one of those black movies 😭 #GoldenGlobes — lindsay peoples (@lrpeoples) January 9, 2017

@hanginwitcoop @Monet_xoA @ditzkoff Yeah I'm pretty sure it was a slip of the tongue. Super awkward though, bc two movies about black people — ~ղɑԵɑՏհɑ~ (@nosocksforlouis) January 9, 2017

@ditzkoff she can only remember one black movie per year so she made an executive decision. — Ultralight Beam (@TheLoveBel0w) January 9, 2017

How Black Twitter and Pharrell's faces were when the woman said "Hidden Fences" pic.twitter.com/2MdV0BP1EP — Mocha 🌞 (@divineriss) January 9, 2017

Pharrell's face tho😩😂 I know Jenna, it's so hard to differentiate between SO many black movies🙄 https://t.co/S6B2zSre3k — Ice Jones (@Ice_Jones) January 9, 2017

Jenna Bush just asked Pharrell about "Hidden Fences". I guess all black movies look the same to her. #goldenglobes — Leo Spy (@binarycool) January 9, 2017

@ditzkoff She is her father's daughter. — this is fine (@BirdG81) January 9, 2017

She wasn’t alone though, as Michael Keaton also called it ‘Hidden Fences’ during the ceremony, when we was reading out Octavia Spencer’s name in the list of nominees for Best Supporting Actress.

Oh dear.

