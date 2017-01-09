Pharrell Williams somehow managed not to face palm when an interviewer got the name of his film totally wrong on the red carpet of the Golden Globes.
The singer was nominated for his musical contribution to the film ‘Hidden Figures’ at Sunday (8 January) night’s ceremony - but it looked like someone forgot to tell Jenna Bush Hager that.
The reporter, who is also the daughter of former US president George W. Bush, cornered him for a chat as she fronted coverage of the arrivals, before uttering: “You’re nominated for ‘Hidden Fences.’”
(’Hidden Fences’ is not a film, just FYI.)
While we’re sure Pharrell was internally screaming, his reaction to the gaffe was typically cool and calm, as you can see in the video above.
It seemed as if Jenna had confused ‘Hidden Figures’ - the of black female mathematicians who helped launch NASA’s first space missions - with ‘Fences’, which is an adaptation of August Wilson’s Pulitzer-winning play, exploring race relations in the 1950s.
Her error prompted a lot of discussion on Twitter:
She wasn’t alone though, as Michael Keaton also called it ‘Hidden Fences’ during the ceremony, when we was reading out Octavia Spencer’s name in the list of nominees for Best Supporting Actress.
Oh dear.