A Tory MP has revealed that joining Twitter was “one of the worst things I did in my life”.

Philip Davies complained in a Parliamentary debate on Friday that he had “16,000 followers - all of whom hate me”.

He added that people who avoided social media were “the sensible ones”.

Speaking in his usual slot at the end of the week in Westminster, as hopeful backbench MPs pitch bills to be considered by the House, Davies said: “I’m not entirely sure of the numbers of people that aren’t on Twitter or Facebook - they’re the sensible ones, it seems to me.