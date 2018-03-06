Comedian Luisa Omielan claims the Shipley MP trapped her in his office at Westminster’s Portcullis House by holding the door closed, after demanding she hand over the camera her director was filming with.

Philip Davies has been accused of “physically” intimidating a comedian after she tried to interview him for a BBC TV show.

Had the most horrible meeting with an MP today called Phillip Davies. Tried to ask him about country divide, nhs cuts & homelessness. He suspended the interview, called me a left wing extremist corbynista, ignored me when I told him about my mother & physically blocked me when

I felt shaken and horrible. Genuinely wanted a discussion to hear from his perspective. He just claimed Bbc bias and had absolutely no empathy or answers. I’m sure he has faced stronger questions but his physical behaviour was shameful and appalling. This is who is in government.

Omielan, who was filming her BBC Three series, Politics for Bitches, escaped through a fire exit and described the ordeal in a tearful Facebook live video post.

“I’m shaking, I’ve just had the worst interview ever,” she said in the video.

The comedian claimed Davies accused her of having a “leftist Corbynist agenda for the BBC” after she began questioning him about homelessness, the NHS and Brexit.

Omielan said the MP asked her to turn off the camera and threatened to call BBC Director Lord Hall as she quizzed him about cuts to the NHS, which he refuted, saying “where are your facts?”

“And that got me upset. I got tears in my eyes. My mum died at the hands of the NHS, because I saw the way she was treated... He held the door in front of me, he wouldn’t let me through the door,” she said.