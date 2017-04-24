The MP for Shipley faced a barrage of criticism in February for giving a 91-minute speech arguing against a parliamentary bill forcing the government to sign up to the international Istanbul Convention on preventing domestic violence.

Tory MP Philip Davies has been slammed for arguing men are a vulnerable minority when it comes to domestic violence during a heated exchange with Women’s Equality Party leader Sophie Walker.

The presenter asked him: “This bill that you argued against. It is one thing, is it not, to say that you’re worried about violence against men. Sophie says that she agrees with you.

“But to say that there is as big a problem with violence against men is just to fly in the face of all the statistics, all the evidence and all the history that suggests that women are the victims of domestic abuse much more commonly.”

Davies agreed that women do, in fact, make up two thirds of domestic abuse victims.

“And yet,” Robinson said, “You constantly argue that women should not be singled out?”

Davies replied: “Hold on a minute, no. The whole equality and diversity agenda, I always thought, was about making sure that minorities are protected just as much as the majority.”

Robinson pressed: “And men are a minority?”

He responded: “In terms of the victims of domestic violence.

“The Istanbul Convention was about all violence, it wasn’t just domestic violence and a man is twice as likely to be a victim of violence as a woman.

“My point is that surely all these laws should be gender neutral. It shouldn’t matter whether the victim is a man or a woman or the perpetrator is a man or a woman. They should all be treated the same. Surely that’s the whole point of gender equality, that everyone should be treated the same irrespective of their gender.”