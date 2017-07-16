The war of words at the top of the Conservative Party has been ramped up as Chancellor Phillip Hammond was accused of deliberately attempting to “fuck up” Brexit by top Tory colleagues.

The briefing given to The Daily Telegraph represents the third day running Cabinet members in support of Brexit appear to have briefed against Hammond, who has been making the case for a ‘soft’ exit from the EU.

It comes hours after Hammond warned his Tory colleagues against leaking stories about him to the media.

It was reported this weekend that Hammond described public sector workers as “overpaid” and that driving a train is so easy “even a woman can do it” in a Cabinet meeting.

Now the Telegraph reports it has been told by a senior Cabinet minister that Hammond is deliberately working to “frustrate” Brexit and treating pro-Leave ministers like “pirates who have taken him prisoner”. The minister says: