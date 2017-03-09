It’s not just Tory critics having a field day over accusations Philip Hammond broke a manifesto pledge by hiking taxes for the self-employed - even traditionally Conservative-supporting newspapers have joined in the condemnation.

The Chancellor received a pasting on the front page of almost every publication on Thursday over his Budget announcement.

The Sun branded Hammond the “spite van man” for his “raid on the self-employed”, while the Daily Mail gave his joke bonanza short shrift, declaring the Budget “no laughing matter”.