Philip Hammond: Financial Services Can Be Part Of Brexit Free Trade Agreement

Financial services can and should be part of a trade agreement between the UK and the EU, Philip Hammond will argue in a major Brexit speech on Wednesday.

The chancellor will use his keynote intervention in London to set out why it “makes sense” for Britain and the European Union to continue to work together on financial services, and that the sector should be part of a formal Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

He will say: “It is time to address the sceptics who say a trade deal including financial services cannot be done because it has never been done before.

“To them I say ‘every trade deal the EU has ever done has been unique’. The EU has never negotiated the same arrangement twice.