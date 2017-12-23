All Sections
    Philippines Tropical Storm: At Least 90 People Reported Dead After Storm Tembin Triggers Mudslides And Flooding

    Dozens more are missing.

    23/12/2017 09:34 GMT
    Reuters
    At least 90 people have been reported dead following a tropical storm in the Philippines 

    At least 90 people have been reported dead and dozens more are missing in the Philippines after a tropical storm triggered major mudslides and flooding. 

    According to officials, the casualties from Storm Tembin were all on the main southern island of Mindanao.

    “We’re are still trying to confirm reports of a farming village buried by a mudslide,” Ryan Cabus, an official in Tubod town, told Reuters. 

    He said power and communication lines to the area had been cut, complicating rescue efforts.

    The weather bureau said the storm had gathered strength over the Sulu Sea and was packing winds of up 80 kph (50 mph) and moving west at 20 kph.

    It was heading out over the sea by mid-day on Saturday and would have moved clear of the Philippines by Monday, it said. 

    Reuters
    People help to rescue flood victims in Lanao del Norte, Philippines 

    Emergency workers, soldiers, police and volunteers were being mobilised to search for survivors, clear debris, and restore power and communications.

    The nearly 90 deaths were reported in various places including 39 in Tubod, El Salvador and Munai towns in Lanao del Norte province.

    In Zamboanga del Norte province, police said 30 people had been killed in the town of Sibuco town and six in Salug.

    Three people were killed in Bukidnon province, while politicians in Lanao del Sur province said seven people had drowned in flash floods there.

    Sixty-four people were reported missing in floods and landslides, according to a tally of reports form officials and police.

    The Philippines is battered by about 20 typhoons every year, bringing death and destruction, usually to the poorest communities of the poor Southeast Asian country.

    Last week, 46 people were killed in the central Philippines when a typhoon hit.

    In 2013, super typhoon Haiyan killed nearly 8,000 people and left 200,000 families homeless.

