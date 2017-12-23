At least 90 people have been reported dead and dozens more are missing in the Philippines after a tropical storm triggered major mudslides and flooding.

According to officials, the casualties from Storm Tembin were all on the main southern island of Mindanao.

“We’re are still trying to confirm reports of a farming village buried by a mudslide,” Ryan Cabus, an official in Tubod town, told Reuters.

He said power and communication lines to the area had been cut, complicating rescue efforts.

The weather bureau said the storm had gathered strength over the Sulu Sea and was packing winds of up 80 kph (50 mph) and moving west at 20 kph.

It was heading out over the sea by mid-day on Saturday and would have moved clear of the Philippines by Monday, it said.