The Tory Minister who said the Government’s Brexit policy should be driven by “evidence not dogma” has been disciplined by the party – but will stay in his job

Justice Minister Philip Lee took to Twitter on Tuesday night to question Theresa May’s approach to Brexit after leaked impact studies showed the UK would suffer an economic hit under a range of trading scenarios outside the EU.

Lee, who backed Remain in the referendum, said the leaked document raised “a serious question” over whether the Government could “legitimately” pursue a policy which would damage the country.

A Downing Street spokesman said today: “He has been spoken to by the Chief Whip and been reminded it’s best to air views in private.”

When asked if it was going to be sacked, the spokesman said: “No.”

When asked if he was being disciplined for saying Government policy should be led by “evidence, not dogma” the spokesman said: “He was asked to air views in private in future.”