    16/03/2017 16:39 GMT

    Phillip Schofield Dons A Tutu And Stockings As He And Holly Willoughby Take On Ant And Dec In 'Saturday Night Takeaway' Challenge

    Who knew he had such good pins?

    Prepare to see Phillip Schofield as you’ve never seen him before, as he goes to some extraordinary lengths to make Ant and Dec laugh in a new ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ challenge. 

    The ‘This Morning’ host dons a tutu, stockings and suspenders, and a pair of red heels, as he and Holly Willoughby take on the Geordie duo in a game of ‘Make Em Laugh’. 

    In the new segment, each pair has to make the other laugh using costumes, props and their imaginations, and if you laugh, you lose.

    ITV
    Got an itch, Phil?

    In a bid to secure victory for himself and his co-host, Phil stands up to reveal a very big surprise for the lads, and it isn’t long before they are rolling about in hysterics, as the clip above proves. 

    However, viewers will see even more hilarity when Ant drags up to become Holly, and Dec channels his inner silver fox to impersonate Phillip.

    ITV
    You're not supposed to laugh, boys!

    And how will Ant and Dec react when Holly paints a rather risque portrait of Phillip for their amusement? 

    You’ll have to tune in on Saturday (18 March) night at 7.30pm to find out which team secures victory, but have a sneak peek at more of the action below:

    Ant and Dec's Best Pranks
