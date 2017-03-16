Prepare to see Phillip Schofield as you’ve never seen him before, as he goes to some extraordinary lengths to make Ant and Dec laugh in a new ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ challenge.

The ‘This Morning’ host dons a tutu, stockings and suspenders, and a pair of red heels, as he and Holly Willoughby take on the Geordie duo in a game of ‘Make Em Laugh’.

In the new segment, each pair has to make the other laugh using costumes, props and their imaginations, and if you laugh, you lose.