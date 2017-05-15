Speaking backstage at the TV Baftas , where she won the Female Performance in a Comedy Programme, Phoebe explained that as far as she’s aware, the role isn’t hers.

She said (via Digital Spy): “I am not going to be the first female Doctor, not that I know of.

“As far as I know, I am in the ‘Star Wars’ film, yes! I just started thinking I’d make a ridiculous plot to the film, but I’ve been advised not to do that.

“So yes, poker face I’m afraid.”

Phoebe shot into the spotlight thanks to her BBC Three series ‘Fleabag’, and later this year she’ll make her big screen debut, in the ‘Star Wars’ Han Solo spin-off film.

The first photo of the cast was revealed back in February and Phoebe - who has a mystery role - will star alongside Alden Ehrenreich, who is leading the gang as Han himself and Donald Glover, who plays a young Lando Calrissian.