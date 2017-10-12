Parents Warned About Risk Of 'Severe Burns' To Young Kids From Plugged In Phone Chargers

Parents are being warned to ensure phone chargers are not left plugged in around children, after a mother claimed her daughter suffered a serious electrical burn.

Courtney Davis, from the US, shared photos on Facebook of her 19-month-old daughter who had got hold of her phone charger and sucked on it.

The mum immediately took her toddler to the doctor, who she said confirmed her child had an electric burn. The toddler is being referred to a plastic surgeon.

Responding to the Facebook post that has been shared 300,000 times, Sheila Merrill, public health adviser for The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) told HuffPost UK: “Mobile phone chargers are a common feature of an everyday household, and if left plugged in can cause severe burns, as well as being an increased fire hazard.”