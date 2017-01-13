Extreme closeup photos showing the debris gathered on the bristles of makeup brushes, have given us all the motivation we need to clean our beauty tools more often.
The photos were shared by Reddit user garlicpoptart on Thursday 12 January with the caption:
“Friendly reminder to clean your brushes! Here’s some pictures I took of my brushes using my Mpow Macro Lens and iPhone 6.”
Click through the gallery below to see the reality of unwashed brushes in all their horrifying glory.
Watch the video below to learn a quick and easy way to clean your brushes.
