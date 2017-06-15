Phubbing: 9 Ways This Habit Is Killing Your Relationship

You might not know what ‘phubbing’ is, but we would bet our smartphone you’re guilty of this increasingly prevalent relationship habit.

‘Phubbing’ is the term used to describe snubbing your partner in favour of your technology, and whether that is your mobile in bed or your Kindle on holiday, we’ve all caught ourselves scrolling when we’re really not meant to be.

Various studies have confirmed this is bad news for relationships, as a partner who spends a lot of time on their phone leaves them feeling less satisfied and 54% of families said they felt less important to their loved ones.

If you’re still not convinced that you could ever be accused of prioritising your iPhone over your IRL-partner, then read on.

1. When you’d rather Whatsapp them than walk to the next room to talk to them.