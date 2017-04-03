More than 20 million people in the UK are physically inactive, according to a new health report.

The findings, released by The British Heart Foundation, reveal such inactivity greatly increases the nation’s risk of cardiovascular disease, costing the NHS £1.2bn per year.

Women are 36% more likely than men to be classified as physically inactive - 11.8 million women compared with 8.3 million men.

BHF analysis shows the average man spends over a fifth of his lifetime sitting – equivalent to 78 days each year.

More than 5million deaths worldwide are attributed to physical inactivity. In the UK alone it causes one in ten premature deaths from coronary heart disease, and one in six deaths overall.