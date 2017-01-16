All Sections
    16/01/2017 11:28 GMT

    Instagram Model Pia Muehlenbeck Reveals The Bikini Picture That Doesn't Normally Make It Online

    Fail.

    We all know how many attempts it takes to get the perfect photograph worthy of being uploaded to Instagram.

    But surely when you make a career out of looking fabulous in a bikini, you don’t suffer the embarrassing faux pas the rest of us do?

    Australian Instagram model and sustainable fitnesswear brand SlinkkiPia Muehlenbeck decided to shatter that illusion when she shared a before and after pictures of her posing on a beach in the Maldives. 

    Luckily Muehlenbeck’s boyfriend and “Instagram husband”, Kane Vato, was able to capture a shot of the 22-year-old on the sand before an impromptu wave came and soaked her.

    But instead of resigning the blooper shot to the delete folder, the German-born model decided to share it with her fans on her Twitter page.

    With the caption “the ocean has a mind of its own” Muehlenbeck is clearly not afraid to laugh at herself. 

    However, she was social media savvy enough to only share the final picture-perfect snap with her 1.6 million Instagram followers.

    A girl after our own heart.

