We all know how many attempts it takes to get the perfect photograph worthy of being uploaded to Instagram.
But surely when you make a career out of looking fabulous in a bikini, you don’t suffer the embarrassing faux pas the rest of us do?
Australian Instagram model and sustainable fitnesswear brand Slinkki, Pia Muehlenbeck decided to shatter that illusion when she shared a before and after pictures of her posing on a beach in the Maldives.
Luckily Muehlenbeck’s boyfriend and “Instagram husband”, Kane Vato, was able to capture a shot of the 22-year-old on the sand before an impromptu wave came and soaked her.
But instead of resigning the blooper shot to the delete folder, the German-born model decided to share it with her fans on her Twitter page.
With the caption “the ocean has a mind of its own” Muehlenbeck is clearly not afraid to laugh at herself.
However, she was social media savvy enough to only share the final picture-perfect snap with her 1.6 million Instagram followers.
A girl after our own heart.