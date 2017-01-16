Piccadilly Circus’s iconic electronic billboards were switched off on Monday for the longest period of time since World War Two.
The electrical advertisements were turned off at 8.30am to allow for renovation work to take place.
A temporary advertising banner will replace the lights until a new screen is unveiled in the autumn.
The lights were turned off in 1939 during World War Two blackouts and were not switched on again until 1949.
Apart from power cuts and special events, today is the first time the lights have been turned off since the end of the war.
Here’s a look back at London’s iconic Piccadilly Circus:
1919Other
1930Barratts/S&G and Barratts
1933Len Putnam/AP
1937AP
1940PA/PA Archive
1945Handout . / Reuters
1945LESLIE PRIEST/AP
1946PA/PA Archive
1947Barratts/S&G and Barratts
1949Barratts/S&G and Barratts
1949PA/PA Wire
1953AP/AP
1955PA/PA Archive
1958PA/PA Archive
1959PA/PA Wire
1963ALPHA GENERAL/S&G and Barratts
1970Eddie Worth/AP
1971MD/AP
1993Harris/PA Wire
1998Tony Harris/PA Archive
2003Sean Dempsey/PA Archive
2003Peter MacDiarmid / Reuters
2007LEFTERIS PITARAKIS/AP
2012Ian West/PA Archive
2014Matt Crossick/PA Wire