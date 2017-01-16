All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Piccadilly Circus Lights Switched Off: How London's Iconic Billboard Site Has Changed

    The renovations are due to be completed in the autumn.

    16/01/2017 12:17 GMT | Updated 16/01/2017 12:17 GMT

    Piccadilly Circus’s iconic electronic billboards were switched off on Monday for the longest period of time since World War Two.

    The electrical advertisements were turned off at 8.30am to allow for renovation work to take place.

    Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
    People watch as the advertising screens at Piccadilly Circus, central London, after they were switched off in preparation for redevelopment.

    A temporary advertising banner will replace the lights until a new screen is unveiled in the autumn.

    The lights were turned off in 1939 during World War Two blackouts and were not switched on again until 1949.

    Apart from power cuts and special events, today is the first time the lights have been turned off since the end of the war.

    Here’s a look back at London’s iconic Piccadilly Circus:

    • 1919
      Other
    • 1930
      Barratts/S&G and Barratts
      'Old Polly' a flower seller and familiar face at Piccadilly Circus
    • 1933
      Len Putnam/AP
      General view of Piccadilly Circus, London, England on September 1933.
    • 1937
      AP
      Traffic makes its way around Piccadilly Circus in London on October 1937.
    • 1940
      PA/PA Archive
      Passers-by peer into a bomb crater in the London thoroughfare caused during a Luftwaffe air raid.
    • 1945
      Handout . / Reuters
      Canadian soldiers celebrate VE-Day at Piccadilly Circus, London, May 8,1945
    • 1945
      LESLIE PRIEST/AP
      British civilians and Allied service men and women gather, as part of a huge crowd, along Piccadilly, near London's Piccadilly Circus, May 7, 1945, to celebrate Germany's total surrender. 
    • 1946
      PA/PA Archive
      Traffic in Piccadilly Circus.
    • 1947
      Barratts/S&G and Barratts
      Piccadilly Circus.
    • 1949
      Barratts/S&G and Barratts
      Electric signs light up Piccadilly Circus for the first time since the Second World War.
    • 1949
      PA/PA Wire
      March 1949.
    • 1953
      AP/AP
      Members of the Sri Lankan contingent march through Piccadilly Circus, London, during the processions following the coronation of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, June. 2, 1953. 
    • 1955
      PA/PA Archive
      Crowds in Piccadilly Circus wait for the results of the General Election.
    • 1958
      PA/PA Archive
      Traffic on Piccadilly Circus.
    • 1959
      PA/PA Wire
      January 1959.
    • 1963
      ALPHA GENERAL/S&G and Barratts
      Piccadilly Circus blacked out to help during the power cuts.
    • 1970
      Eddie Worth/AP
      This is Piccadilly Circus in London, shown March 5, 1970. The statue of Eros is boarded up for renovation.
    • 1971
      MD/AP
      Piccadilly Circus in London, England in 1971.
    • 1993
      Harris/PA Wire
      August 1993.
    • 1998
      Tony Harris/PA Archive
      December 1998.
    • 2003
      Sean Dempsey/PA Archive
      The England rugby team, which won the World Cup last month in Australia, are cheered on by thousands of fans as they ride on a procession of open-top buses through London's Piccadilly Circus. Later the team were travelling to receptions at Buckingham Palace and Downing Street.
    • 2003
      Peter MacDiarmid / Reuters
      Anti-war protestors march through Piccadilly Circus during a demonstration against a possible war on Iraq in London February 15, 2003. 
    • 2007
      LEFTERIS PITARAKIS/AP
      Backdropped by Piccadilly Circus, members of a motorcycle fan club ride in formation during the annual New Year's Day Parade in central London, Monday January 1, 2007. 
    • 2012
      Ian West/PA Archive
      Flags from all over the world hang in Piccadilly Circus in London. London is getting ready to host the 2012 Olympic Games.
    • 2014
      Matt Crossick/PA Wire
      Piccadilly Circus in the rain. November 2014.
    MORE:londonPiccadilly Circusbillboard advertising

    Conversations