The electrical advertisements were turned off at 8.30am to allow for renovation work to take place.

Piccadilly Circus’s iconic electronic billboards were switched off on Monday for the longest period of time since World War Two .

A temporary advertising banner will replace the lights until a new screen is unveiled in the autumn.

The lights were turned off in 1939 during World War Two blackouts and were not switched on again until 1949.

Apart from power cuts and special events, today is the first time the lights have been turned off since the end of the war.

Here’s a look back at London’s iconic Piccadilly Circus: