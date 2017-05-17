New mums and pregnant women are creating baby bump selfies in a creative new way thanks to a new app filter.

PicsArt, the company behind the wonderful #TreeOfLife trend that turned breastfeeding selfies into works of art, has started a new trend called #BabyInBelly.

The images use special effects to allow women to envisage what their babies look like in their bellies using either a baby photo or sonogram.

And the results are beautiful.