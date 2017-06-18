Detectives investigating the fire at Grenfell Tower have released harrowing images and footage from inside the building showing the devastation wrought by the blaze.

The pictures are of rooms where police say all the people living there have been accounted for. They were released as Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy said police believe the number of people missing, but as yet unaccounted for, has risen above yesterday’s figure of 58.

Pictures of burnt a washing machine, cooker, bathtub, exercise bike and many other household items in hollowed out rooms underline the “the scale of the challenge” the police face in recovering loved ones, police said.

Commander Stuart Cundy added the “forensic search” may take weeks to complete as a result of the “indescribable” damage caused.