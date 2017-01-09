Jeremy Hunt was today accused by Piers Morgan of allowing the NHS to return to the “dark ages” during a tense live TV interview.

Theresa May has been challenged to announce immediate action to address the problem, with Labour calling for a £700 million emergency cash injection.

The health secretary is under fire after the The Red Cross warned of a “humanitarian crisis” in the NHS this winter - a description rejected by NHS England

Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain this morning, Hunt said the “first thing” he wanted to do was “thank NHS staff who are working incredibly hard”.

However Morgan jumped in to tell him: “They don’t want to hear your thanks, they want to know what you’re going to do about it. Because you’ve got people dying on trollies in British hospitals.”

Hunt said it was wrong to “generalise” about the problems that existed in some hospitals

“If you invite me on to your programme you have to let me answer the question,” he told Morgan during one tense exchange.

“Perhaps it would help if I told you what we were doing: We’re putting over £4bn into the NHS, which will be our top priority, and we need to have an honest discussion with the public.”

But Morgan insisted the NHS appeared to be “going back to the dark ages”. He asked the health secretary: “How can this be happening in modern Britain?”