Piers Morgan Ripped Apart By Anushka Asthana Over Women’s March Comments

Piers Morgan’s claim that Saturday’s Women’s March was “anti-democratic” has been thoroughly rubbished by the Guardian’s political editor Anushka Asthana.
The GMB presenter appeared alongside Asthana on Sunday’s ‘Andrew Marr Show’ to review the day’s newspapers - and coverage of the events which drew crowds of thousands in cities across the world.
Morgan tweeted yesterday: “Let’s be honest, ladies.. today’s Women’s March is just an anti-democratic protest at Trump winning the presidency.”
But his view was challenged by Asthana on Sunday’s programme.
Morgan later tweeted: “I today identified myself as a feminist on national television. This will, of course, enrage all rabid feminists.”
Asthana responded: “*You* might identify yourself as a feminist, but we all know that’s bollocks.”
On Saturday, Morgan enraged supporters of the Women’s March by suggesting he was going to organise a Men’s March to “protest the creeping global emasculation of my gender by rabid feminists”.
Thousands of people gathered in central London today and millions more attended rallies across the world to support womens’ rights - in a show of force on the first full day of Donald Trump’s presidency.
But Morgan couldn’t help but take issue with it and suggested on Twitter that he was planning a Men’s March.
The post received 14,000 Likes, much to the Good Morning Britain host’s delight, but it appeared to enrage thousands more, including his co-host Susanna Reid.