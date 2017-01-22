Piers Morgan Ripped Apart By Anushka Asthana Over Women’s March Comments

BBC

Piers Morgan’s claim that Saturday’s Women’s March was “anti-democratic” has been thoroughly rubbished by the Guardian’s political editor Anushka Asthana. The GMB presenter appeared alongside Asthana on Sunday’s ‘Andrew Marr Show’ to review the day’s newspapers - and coverage of the events which drew crowds of thousands in cities across the world.

BBC Piers Morgan appeared appeared alongside Anushka Asthana on Sunday’s ‘Andrew Marr Show’

Morgan tweeted yesterday: “Let’s be honest, ladies.. today’s Women’s March is just an anti-democratic protest at Trump winning the presidency.” But his view was challenged by Asthana on Sunday’s programme.

Morgan later tweeted: “I today identified myself as a feminist on national television. This will, of course, enrage all rabid feminists.”

Asthana responded: “*You* might identify yourself as a feminist, but we all know that’s bollocks.”