Piers Morgan Slammed After Criticising Ariana Grande For Not Visiting Manchester Bombing Survivors

Piers Morgan has come under fire for comments he made about Ariana Grande in the wake of the terrorist attack at the US singer’s concert in Manchester on Monday.

Ariana had just finished performing at the Manchester Arena when a suspected suicide bomber detonated a device, killing 22 people.

HGL via Getty Images Piers Morgan

The 23-year-old tweeted shortly afterwards that she was “broken” by the attack and subsequently postponed her Dangerous Woman tour after flying back to the US.

However, the ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter took aim at the singer, suggesting she should have stayed in the UK and visited the survivors, after Katy Perry tweeted a photo of The Queen at a Manchester hospital.

God bless The Queen and her kind heart #StayStrongManchester 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/fdtEReJhZz — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 25, 2017

Piers then tweeted: “Might have been nice if @ArianaGrande had stayed to do the same.”

Agreed.

Might have been nice if @ArianaGrande had stayed to do the same. https://t.co/s4ibBma3IQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 25, 2017

Understandably, it did not go down well on social media, with many accusing him of being “insensitive”.

@piersmorgan Ariana is also a victim, I had a friend at that concert who hasn't left his house yet & is traumatised. Have a day off, Piers — Jay Carrington (@PookiepopBlog) May 26, 2017

@piersmorgan She should do what she thinks is best to do, not what you think is the best way. Different people handle things like this very differently. — GrahamGameboyLawson (@itsa_me_gameboy) May 26, 2017

@piersmorgan She's a 23 year old girl, regardless of her celebrity status. I expect she doesn't know how to handle the situation. I wouldn't. — GrahamGameboyLawson (@itsa_me_gameboy) May 26, 2017

@piersmorgan She's a frightened little girl . Be kind . We are older and more mature — Kate Heer (@lyonheeart) May 26, 2017

I'm so angry and upset with @piersmorgan's tweets about Ariana flying back to America, I can't even find the words to vocalise my disgust — Josh Haigh 😇 (@joshcharles_21) May 26, 2017

@piersmorgan She is a victim too.. give her a break, she needs to recpver tol. — V. (@VeronikaLav) May 26, 2017

@piersmorgan If she had stayed & visited, you'd have said she was trying to be centre of attention & getting in the way of medical staff doing their jobs — daz boot (@FacileTalk) May 26, 2017

@piersmorgan GIve it a rest @piersmorgan This was an absolute atrocity and it doesn't need you taking a swipe about what people should have done — Valerie Barker (@val_06) May 26, 2017

When one Twitter user pointed out that Ariana was “probably traumatised herself”, Piers responded: “Probably not as much as those killed & wounded. She should have stayed to visit her injured fans.”

Probably not as much as those killed & wounded. She should have stayed to visit her injured fans. https://t.co/a5cxXybobF — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 25, 2017

Another called for him to be fired from ‘Good Morning Britain’, but the presenter refused to back down, tweeting: “I think she should have stayed & visited victims. It was her show & they are her fans..”

You just did. I think she should have stayed & visited victims. It was her show & they are her fans. https://t.co/T4YUaxtdTm — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 26, 2017

Fellow broadcaster Eamonn Holmes also found himself on the receiving end of criticism earlier this week, following comments he made on social media about Greater Manchester Police’s investigation into the bombing.

The ‘This Morning’ presenter referred to Chief Constable Ian Hopkins as “PC Plod” after he issued a televised statement about the incident.

He tweeted: “19 people dead – probably kids killed four and a half hours ago and PC Plod of Greater Manchester Police adds no narrative to what happened.”

He later added: “Totally unilluminating statement from The Chief Constable of Greater Manchester. We are none the wiser after that. Treating the British public like idiots.”

He eventually deleted the first tweet after he was called out on Twitter for his choice of words.