Piers Morgan Blasts BBC's Gender Pay Gap On 'Good Morning Britain'

But while Chris Evans, Graham Norton and Gary Lineker were (unsurprisingly) near the top of the list , some of the BBC’s top female talent were noticeably further down, if featured at all.

On Wednesday (19 July), a BBC report was published revealing the salaries of its top-earning stars.

During that morning’s show, Piers couldn’t resist a dig at the broadcaster (despite his own fairly questionable track record when it comes to feminism), branding them “sexist pigs”.

He also took aim at his presenting rival Dan Walker of ‘BBC Breakfast’, admitting he would “just love it” if the report disclosed that Gary Lineker was “earning 10 times more than what Dan Walker gets”.

Co-host Susanna Reid then interjected, claiming the real “trouble” would be if he were “earning 10 times more than Louise Minchin”, bringing the issue back to the gender pay gap.

Piers added that ITV’s breakfast show was like “the BBC in reverse”, with reference to his co-hosts Susanna and Charlotte Hawkins, adding: “We are a shining example of equality - the women dominate on ITV!”

He then concluded: “The only thing we know so far is that two thirds of the highest earners at the BBC are men.

“Which given how right on and worthy and anti-sexism the BBC is, is a little awkward...”