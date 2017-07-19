Piers Morgan has been branded a “bellend” after tweeting the pay of the BBC’s highest-paid stars before a pre-arranged embargo.

The list of 109 names of those earning above £150,000 was given to journalists earlier this morning with the understanding it would not be published until 11am.

Morgan ignored the embargo and began tweeting the list at 10:08 am.

BREAKING: Chris Evans highest paid BBC star: £2.2-2.49m.

(2. Gary Lineker: £1.75-1.79m)

Highest paid woman:

Claudia Winkleman £450k-£499k. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 19, 2017

The move drew criticism from journalists and editors, many of whom had reporters stationed at the BBC ready to break the news at the allotted time.

BREAKING: Piers Morgan is a bellend. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) July 19, 2017

Well I suppose you may or may not think the BBC News staff are overpaid but at least they understand the word “embargo” — Janine Gibson (@janinegibson) July 19, 2017

.@piersmorgan is utterly disgraceful to break embargo when hacks gathered at BBC for press conference & respected lock-in. Shame on him https://t.co/p7ggJGDguA — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) July 19, 2017

Compounding frustrations, Morgan responded by claiming he had simply “scooped” other journalists despite everyone being supplied with the same list and the same embargo rules.

Oh settle down, petal.

I just scooped you. Be better next time. https://t.co/O9EQAHPFak — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 19, 2017

Everyone had figures, under embargo. Morgan breaks embargo. Claims it as a "scoop". Is sexist to excellent reporter. https://t.co/VGzmw574Kb — Kaya Burgess (@kayaburgess) July 19, 2017

Aww...somebody got scooped and is feeling very, VERY angry. 😆😆😆 https://t.co/Q0FkWfwIwZ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 19, 2017

You snooze, you lose mate. https://t.co/hJKFnGSI37 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 19, 2017

The move to publish salaries above £150,000 a year paid for by the licence fee has exposed a huge disparity in the pay between the corporation’s top male and female talent.

The new figures show the top four male presenters across the BBC were collectively paid almost four times the total amount of the top four female presenters.

why don't we give piers morgan a show where he has to live on an island for six months but then never broadcast the show — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) July 19, 2017

Shortly after publishing this article, Morgan retweeted it with the following...

Adding...

I'd like to apologise to all fellow journalists I scooped on BBC salary story.

I can't help being this good at my job, unfortunately. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 19, 2017

#BBCpay Breaking an embargo, with stuff we've all been sitting on for hours, is not a 'scoop', it is naff, delusional & unprofessional. — Alastair Stewart (@alstewitn) July 19, 2017

The highest paid male BBC star was Chris Evans, who took home pay of at least £2.24m last year.

He was joined by Gary Lineker (at least £1.75m), Graham Norton (£850,000), and Jeremy Vine (£700,000).

The only way it would be a scoop would be if Piers Morgan put the figures into context by adding his own salary & if it is more than Susanna — Martin Belam (@MartinBelam) July 19, 2017

Meanwhile, the top female earners were ‘Strictly’ host Claudia Winkleman (at most £499,999), the ‘One Show’s’ Alex Jones (at most £449,999), Fiona Bruce and Tess Daly (both at most £399,999).

However much the BBC is paying presenters, I'd pay more to keep Piers Morgan off their morning and evening telly — Siobhan Synnot (@SiobhanSynnot) July 19, 2017