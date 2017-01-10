Charlotte Church tweeted that she had been approached by Donald Trump’s team to perform at his inauguration - but she didn’t exactly seem enthused at the prospect.

She tweeted at the president-elect:

@realDonaldTrump Your staff have asked me to sing at your inauguration, a simple Internet search would show I think you're a tyrant. Bye💩💩💩💩 — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) January 10, 2017

Her old sparring partner Piers Morgan couldn’t resist firing back at her though:

Oh pur-lease, he's never heard of you, you ridiculous creature. https://t.co/6BCpbOMKcx — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 10, 2017

Church responded with a musical riposte:

@piersmorgan Just can't let it go with me can you darling.....https://t.co/KT6Mwo981k — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) January 10, 2017

Which the Good Morning Britain presenter quickly parried with another Sinatra classic:

Before Church signed off:

The pair have a history of locking horns.

In November, Church branded Morgan a “fucking twat” in an interview with Vice and in 2014 told Stylist he was a “prick”.

They also had an online spat following the European referendum result in which he called her out for calling Nigel Farage a “piece of shit” and she responded by telling him he should “keep your Pinocchio snout out of my business”.

LEON NEAL via Getty Images Charlotte Church has clashed with Piers Morgan on a number of occasions

This latest altercation comes after another British singer responded to a request to play at Trump’s inauguration.

Rebecca Ferguson also confirmed she would not perform at the event.

The singer initially said she would accept Trump’s invitation - but only if she can sing the civil rights anthem ‘Strange Fruit’ made famous by Billie Holiday.

Originally a poem by Abel Meeropol, the song was first recorded by Billie Holiday in 1939 and has been covered many times since. It takes its title from the lynchings of black people in the American Deep South, and is hailed as one of America’s greatest protest songs.