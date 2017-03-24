You may notice Twitter is a nicer, more harmonious place today, and that might have something to do with the fact Piers Morgan is currently not allowed to use it.

The ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter is currently partaking in a sponsored silence for Comic Relief, which also bans him from posting on social media.

After making a pledge on the ITV breakfast show earlier this week, Piers - a passionate Arsenal fan - is also being additionally humiliated by having to wear a Spurs shirt all day, after viewers raised £50,000.