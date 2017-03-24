You may notice Twitter is a nicer, more harmonious place today, and that might have something to do with the fact Piers Morgan is currently not allowed to use it.
The ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter is currently partaking in a sponsored silence for Comic Relief, which also bans him from posting on social media.
After making a pledge on the ITV breakfast show earlier this week, Piers - a passionate Arsenal fan - is also being additionally humiliated by having to wear a Spurs shirt all day, after viewers raised £50,000.
Piers’ old foe Lord Sugar, who gave £5,000 to the cause, shared great delight in posting a picture of him gagged and in a rival team’s shirt.
The ‘Apprentice’ tycoon wrote: “The best birthday present I could have asked for on my 70th, @piersmorgan gagged and wearing a Spurs shirt!”
Piers’ ‘Good Morning Britain’ co-host, Susanna Reid, also seemed to be enjoying the sight, tweeting: “Happy Birthday @Lord_Sugar. Thank-you for this act of service for a grateful nation...
#ShutPiersUp #ShirtPiersUp.”
Celebs including Robbie Savage, Rio Ferdinand, Kevin Pietersen, Holly Willoughby, Bradley Walsh, Jamie Redknapp and Michael Vaughan had also pledged £1,000 for him to wear the Spurs shirt.
Prior to signing off Twitter, Piers wrote: “I’m now silenced on Twitter for the next 24hrs for Comic Relief. Try not to miss me too much.”
We’ll try, Piers. We’ll try.
You can still donate to the cause on Piers’ Just Giving Page.
Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day airs on Friday (24 March) at 7pm on BBC One.