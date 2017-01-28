Piers Morgan Reveals 'Personal' Phone Calls With Donald Trump

Piers Morgan has opened up about his friendship with Donald Trump, revealing the US president has been there for him in “tough times”. The ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter was a keen defender of Trump during his election campaign and subequent win, and while it was known the pair were close, he has told of new details of their relationship.

Mathew Imaging via Getty Images Piers Morgan claims Donald Trump has been there for him in 'tough times'

ITV Trump gave interviews on 'Good Morning Britain' during his election campaign