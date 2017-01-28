Piers Morgan Reveals 'Personal' Phone Calls With Donald Trump

Piers Morgan has opened up about his friendship with Donald Trump, revealing the US president has been there for him in “tough times”.
The ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter was a keen defender of Trump during his election campaign and subequent win, and while it was known the pair were close, he has told of new details of their relationship.
In an interview with The Sun, Piers told of how he shares monthly phone calls with Trump, which are often “personal” in nature.
“Trump is a good friend. I have interviewed him more than 30 times and I have spoken to him on the phone every three or four weeks for years,” Piers said.
“When I have had tough times, he has called me and we talk about personal stuff. Even when I left [US news channel] CNN and had no immediate way of helping him in terms of media exposure in America, he stayed in touch.
“When I get a new job, like on ‘GMB’, a handwritten note from Donald Trump arrives. If you’re loyal and respectful to him, he will be incredibly loyal and incredibly respectful back.”
Acknowledging the controversial traits many others see in him, Piers added: “Yeah, he can be brash, cocky and occasionally offensive, but I look in the mirror every morning and see someone not entirely dissimilar.”
He added that he expects to be invited to the White House “before too long”.
Piers has been on the receiving end of backlash himself in the last week, after his tweets about the Women’s Marches in which he claimed he was going to create a Men’s March in retaliation to “protest the creeping global emasculation of my gender by rabid feminists”.
His comments later forced Ewan McGregor to pull out of a scheduled appearance on the ITV breakfast show in disgust, to which Piers responded by penning a damning Daily Mail column.
The debacle has also left Susanna Reid having to defend herself against critics saying she doesn’t do enough to put her co-presenter in his place, although she did go to the lengths of gagging him during an appearance at the NTAs earlier this week.