Piers Morgan Is The ‘Saviour Of Breakfast Television’, According To Eamonn Holmes

Piers Morgan might have most of the nation rolling their eyes Monday to Friday with his controversial views on pretty much everything on ‘Good Morning Britain’, but he’s found a fan in Eamonn Holmes.

And Eamonn’s not just an occasional fan either, in fact he’s credited his fellow broadcaster with “saving breakfast television”.

High praise indeed.

PA Archive/PA Images Eamonn Holmes and Piers Morgan

Eamonn made the eyebrow-raising comments at ‘This Morning Live’, insisting that Piers’ divisive approach is just what breakfast telly needs.

He told OK! Online: “Piers Morgan means that there is a breakfast genre to work in. He has saved it…not just for ITV, but for all the other channels as well.

“People have to understand what Piers Morgan brings to the table.

“You have to be very funny, very controversial, very interesting, very serious, whatever, but you can’t be very boring.

“If you’re bland – which Piers is absolutely not – that’s what makes people watch.

“So even if they’re watching to slag him off, they’re still watching. That is the brilliant thing.”

Rex Piers with his Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid

Eamonn added that there’s no rivalry between him and Piers, before labelling him the “saviour of breakfast television”.

He said: “Piers Morgan, I’ve told him to his face and he’s thanked me for it, is the saviour of breakfast television

“Therefore, he means that there is breakfast television to work on and inherit if you want it.”

However, Eamonn isn’t quite so enamoured with many of the new generation of TV presenters.

The 57-year-old, who has more than 40 years of presenting experience, claims TV execs are giving too many prime time jobs to reality show stars.

He said: “Unfortunately we’ve got this trend where it seems to be as long as people are famous or as long as they’ve come through reality TV, a lot of executives think, ‘Well that’s good enough, you should be on and you should anchor’.

“The demise of local television where you just get, ‘It’s network or nothing’, doesn’t help getting the best presenters.”

