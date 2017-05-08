Prepare for your eyes to roll to the back of your head, as Piers Morgan has (unsurprisingly) slammed MTV’s decision to give out a gender neutral award at the MTV TV & Movie Awards.

Emma Watson - an old foe of Piers’ - was handed the landmark gong during the event on Sunday (7 May) night, scooping an acting accolade for her role in ‘Beauty And The Beast’.

However, the decision to include men and women in the Best Actor category - rather than to separate them into gendered categories - clearly irritated Piers, who launched into a tirade about it on Monday’s edition of ‘Good Morning Britain’.