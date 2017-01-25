Having penned a scathing Daily Mail column in response to Ewan, Piers further addressed the matter on Wednesday’s (25 January) edition of ‘GMB’ , claiming the ‘Star Wars’ actor had let down viewers and himself.

The actor was disgusted with the former ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge’s controversial tweets about the weekend’s Women’s Marches , and subsequently pulled out of a scheduled appearance on the ITV breakfast show, which Piers hosts with Susanna Reid .

Opening the show, Piers said: “Ewan McGregor is a major star, he’s perfectly entitled to have his opinion about politics. I’m entitled to mine.

“He thought the Women’s March was a fantastic thing, I thought it was flawed and I explained why.

“I’m totally supportive of all women’s rights and equality - didn’t really see that this march was focused, I saw it more of a Trump thing.”

He continued: “We should all be able to have different views.

“I’d have respected him more if he came here, sat down and went ‘you are wrong about the Women’s March’.

“We could have had an adult conversation about it - we weren’t going to ask him about it, we were going to talk about his movie that he was here to promote.

“So I hope that people who watch that yesterday shared my disappointment that he didn’t actually just come out and have that conversation.

“Having that conversation about these things is how we move on,” he said.