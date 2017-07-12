Gary Lineker's Latest Twitter Tussle With Piers Morgan Could Result In A £5,000 Charity Donation

Gary Lineker has waded in on the on-going ratings war between ‘Good Morning Britain’ and ‘BBC Breakfast’, placing money on long-standing rival Piers Morgan being the loser. The football pundit spoke out after Piers posted an update on the ITV breakfast show’s viewing figures, which revealed they are up nearly 200,000 compared to the same day last year.

Rex/Shutterstock Piers and Gary have clashed on social media a number of times

However, when he pointed out BBC Breakfast’s figures were down on the equivalent day, Gary couldn’t help but interject. He said he would give £5,000 to Great Ormond Street if ‘Good Morning Britain’ manages to beat ‘BBC Breakfast’ on the same day in 2018.

£5K wager to @GreatOrmondSt that @GMB doesn't beat @BBCBreakfast audience on the same day in next 12 months? https://t.co/8TJivTJmjk — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 12, 2017

Piers was more than confident in the show’s ability, tweeting: “We’ll overtake them by Christmas.”

At this rate we'll take them by Christmas.

Save your money for @mrdanwalker - he may need it. https://t.co/fzIL5OIo6b — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 12, 2017

After he pointed out ‘BBC Breakfast’ host Dan Walker may need the money, Gary replied: “That’s a no then? Relax, Tubs, being permanently 2nd is nothing like as bad as you keep telling us it is.”

That's a no then? Relax, Tubs, being permanently 2nd is nothing like as bad as you keep telling us it is. 🐔 https://t.co/1q3EyGr2B5 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 12, 2017

Dan then waded into the row, pointing out that while GMB’s figures have risen, they are still less than half of the average audience ‘BBC Breakfast’ achieves.

Mr @piersmorgan "Lies, damn lies & statistics"

Monday 17th July 2017

GMB 661,000 average viewers, 18.3% share@BBCBreakfast 1.51m 39% 🏆 https://t.co/KWX0mFbPYz — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) July 12, 2017

Gary concluded the row by joking that Piers has “got more chins than viewers”.

He's got more chins than viewers. https://t.co/MfLDWAhKiV — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 12, 2017