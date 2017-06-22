Good Morning Britain’s recent boost in the ratings has done nothing to reduce Piers Morgan’s ego, as the presenter stuck the knife into rival ‘BBC Breakfast’ and its host Dan Walker.

The ITV breakfast show has received a massive surge in ratings in recent months, and can often now air to nearly a million viewers each morning.

Rex/Shutterstock/Ken McKay Piers Morgan hosts 'Good Morning Britain' with Susanna Reid

Discussing the competition between the two shows, Piers branded his rivals “predictable”, calling his and Susanna Reid’s efforts “more entertaining and provocative”.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “I am encouraged by is our share of the audience which has got right into them and we have rattled them. They are rattled for the first time in quite a few years and that is quite pleasing.

BBC Dan Walker and Louise Minchin are two of the hosts of 'BBC Breakfast'

Piers joined ‘GMB’ in November 2015, following a successful guest presenting stint earlier that year.

While he has proved to be a divisive figure among viewers, in May it was revealed ratings had increased by 17% over the previous 12 months.

However, a BBC spokesperson has insisted to HuffPost UK that ‘BBC Breakfast’ remains “by far the UK’s most watched morning news programme, with more than double the average audience of its closest competitor” with an average daily audience of 1.5m and a peak of nearly 3m.

Just earlier this week, Piers claimed ‘GMB’ was “slowly killing” him, due to the early starts.

‘Good Morning Britain’ airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.