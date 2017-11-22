Piers Morgan may be a divisive figure, but he had everyone cheering him t when he branded a misogynistic dating ‘guru’ a “dick” live on ‘Good Morning Britain’. The presenter called out the self-styled love expert when he insisted British men should go to Eastern Europe to find “more feminine” women, during Wednesday’s (22 November) episode of the ITV show. Richard La Ruina told how he believes British women are less intelligent, less attractive, too fat and too entitled compared to their Eastern European counterparts.

ITV Piers Morgan branded a 'Good Morning Britain' guest a "dick"

“They don’t look very good, they don’t look after themselves. They’re famous for moaning and complaining all the time. They just ask a lot and give very little in return,” he said. His comments clearly riled Piers, who interrupted him to say: “You’re a dick, aren’t you?” The remark left his co-hosts Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins astounded, before he then tried to soften it by claiming it was a play on Richard’s name. “Well you are, your name’s Richard, literally, sorry I didn’t mean anything by that I mean your name’s Richard,” he said. “You are literally a dick.”

ITV Richard La Ruina claimed British women are too fat and entitled

During the interview, Piers also raged: “You’ve got no respect for English women, you have zero respect for English women, you’re a repulsive individual. “I think you are right to seek your future in Russia because your chances of getting sex in this country is zero.” Piers had ‘GMB’ viewers cheering him on on Twitter:

@piersmorgan just became my hero for today 😂😂 who the hell is this twat they are giving air time to on #GMB ?! “Love guru” LOL I’d rather take dating advice from my dog! — Rachel Walker (@rachelw36x) November 22, 2017

Actually agree with Piers Morgan regarding the “dating expert” on GMB. What a misogynistic tool! #goodmorningbritain — Lauren Dalby (@LozD91) November 22, 2017

Say what u like but @piersmorgan stands up for who & what he believes in his roasting this dating guru @GMB 😂😂 — Gem balls (@gmiss32) November 22, 2017

After @piersmorgan called the ‘dating guru’ a dick on live tv I thought this is it, he’s finally gone too far. Then he pulls it back with ‘your name is Richard though isn’t it?’ Well played sir, well played. — Ben Lake (@viking_lakey) November 22, 2017

Watching @GMB and how English women are not nice well done @piersmorgan for calling him a Dick. He’s not good lucking himself dating guru 😡 — Tracy cracknell (@tracycdavidc) November 22, 2017

@GMB well done @piersmorgan ripping into the dating guru — dawn mckinnie (@MckinnieDawn) November 22, 2017

Piers Morgan saying what everyone’s thinking to the “dating Guru” on live tele. “You’re a dick aren’t you!” Brilliant and so true. #GMBritain #GMB — Rob Lewis (@robakafrank) November 22, 2017

Dont often agree with @piersmorgan but this dating guru arsehole is a dick — Martin McKenna (@stants1902) November 22, 2017

Applauding @piersmorgan when he calls the guy on @GMB a dick 😂🙌🏼 — Megan-Patriciab (@PatriciabMegan) November 22, 2017

‘Good Morning Britain’ airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.