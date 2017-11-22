All Sections
    Piers Morgan Brands Dating Guru 'A D***' Live On 'Good Morning Britain'

    'You've got no respect.'

    22/11/2017 11:00 GMT | Updated 45 minutes ago

    Piers Morgan may be a divisive figure, but he had everyone cheering him t when he branded a misogynistic dating ‘guru’ a “dick” live on ‘Good Morning Britain’

    The presenter called out the self-styled love expert when he insisted British men should go to Eastern Europe to find “more feminine” women, during Wednesday’s (22 November) episode of the ITV show. 

    Richard La Ruina told how he believes British women are less intelligent, less attractive, too fat and too entitled compared to their Eastern European counterparts. 

    ITV
    Piers Morgan branded a 'Good Morning Britain' guest a "dick"

    “They don’t look very good, they don’t look after themselves. They’re famous for moaning and complaining all the time. They just ask a lot and give very little in return,” he said. 

    His comments clearly riled Piers, who interrupted him to say: “You’re a dick, aren’t you?”

    The remark left his co-hosts Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins astounded, before he then tried to soften it by claiming it was a play on Richard’s name. 

    “Well you are, your name’s Richard, literally, sorry I didn’t mean anything by that I mean your name’s Richard,” he said. 

    “You are literally a dick.”

    ITV
    Richard La Ruina claimed British women are too fat and entitled

    During the interview, Piers also raged: “You’ve got no respect for English women, you have zero respect for English women, you’re a repulsive individual.

    “I think you are right to seek your future in Russia because your chances of getting sex in this country is zero.” 

    Piers had ‘GMB’ viewers cheering him on on Twitter: 

    ‘Good Morning Britain’ airs weekdays at 6am on ITV. 

    Conversations