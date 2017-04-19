Piers Morgan made his feelings about the video of Harper Beckham singing to her mum pretty clear on ‘Good Morning Britain’.

The TV presenter watched the clip during a segment of the ITV show on Tuesday 18 April and “couldn’t bear it”.

The video of the five-year-old singing ‘happy birthday’ was shared by Victoria Beckham as she celebrated turning 43 on Sunday 17 April.

“Please tell me that wasn’t the little one,” Morgan said after seeing the clip. “Please tell me she’s not singing.”

GMB

“She’s singing ‘happy birthday’, she’s allowed to do that before we go any further,” said Christine Lampard, who was stepping in for Lorraine.

“They’ve just done her business deal, is she releasing an album?” Morgan replied.

He placed his heads in his hands, adding: “I can’t bear it, how old is she? Five? I can’t do it, I just can’t do it.”

Co-host Susanna Reid didn’t agree, adding: “She’s very cute.”

The “business deal” Morgan was referring to, was the news that Victoria Beckham recently trademarked her daughter’s name in Britain and Europe.

This allows her to bring out branded products including toys and clothing, and protects Harper’s name in the entertainment industry.

Harper isn’t the only child in the Beckham clan who has singing in her genes. Her older brother Cruz, 12, released a Christmas single in 2016 called ‘If Every Day Was Christmas’.