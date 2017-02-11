Piers Morgan had to learn the hard way that you just can’t win them all on Friday (10 February) night, when he made an appearance on US show ‘Real Time With Bill Maher’. Naturally, the conversation turned to President Donald Trump - who, as Piers will tell almost anyone who listens, he’s good friends with - but the ‘Good Morning Britain’ host failed to come out on top in the exchange:

Please enjoy this clip of @jimjefferies going to town on Piers Morgan on Real Time. pic.twitter.com/jKc5WgiiLI — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 11, 2017

While discussing Trump, Piers began to speak, stating: “There is no Muslim ban. If there was…” Unfortunately for him, it was at this point that he was interrupted by fellow guest, Australian comedian Jim Jefferies, who fumed: “Oh, fuck off. It’s a fucking Muslim ban. “He said there was a Muslim ban. It’s a Muslim ban.”

When Piers attempted to fire back, Jim replied: “This is what you do, Piers. You say, ‘He hasn’t done this, he hasn’t done that, he’s not going to do all these things.’ Give him a fucking chance, mate. Hitler didn’t kill the Jews on the first day, he worked up to it, mate.” This wasn’t their only heated (and sweary) exchange of the evening, as at another point, Jim stuck his middle finger up at Piers, and told him: “You just like that you won ‘The Apprentice’ and you have a famous friend, mate.” While Piers has previously anchored his own US show, the discussion was understandably different to those he has on the ‘GMB’ sofa, where Susanna Reid has previously found herself acting as a moderator when the presenter clashes with guests.