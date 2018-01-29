John Simpson Calls Out Piers Morgan's 'Spineless' Donald Trump Interview

One of the UK’s most respected foreign correspondents has hit out at Piers Morgan’s interview with Donald Trump, labelling the interrogation of the US President as “spineless”.

John Simpson, the BBC’s World Affairs Editor, suggested Trump was allowed to spout “self-evident tosh”, and signalled the head-to-head was “just showbiz” rather than a political interview.

But Good Morning Britain host Morgan, who has suggested fellow journalists are jealous of his exclusive, hit back - calling Simpson an “old prune” who has gloried in his own scoops.