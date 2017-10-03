Piers Morgan furiously berated a pro-gun campaigner live on Good Morning Britain after he laughed and said that “hopefully” nothing would be done on gun control following the Las Vegas attack.

The sparks began to fly when Dan Roberts tried to argue that the guns used in the Las Vegas attack, which left at least 59 dead, were not high-powered firearms, to which Morgan responded: “The man just shot 600 people, of course they’re high-powered. We heard the bullets go off ourselves Dan, we heard them firing. You’re talking complete and utter nonsense.”

The broadcaster then went on to make the point about children’s chocolate Kinder Surprise eggs being banned in the US, while firearms remain legal. As the two men spoke over each other, Roberts began to laugh.

Enraged, Morgan chided him: “Don’t laugh Dan, it’s not funny. 600 people got shot.”

He went on: “You come on this programme, and you have come to my programme in America, and you look us in the eye and you say, ‘the only answer is to do nothing, there is nothing wrong with guns, it is the people’.