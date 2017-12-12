Piers Morgan was forced to concede defeat to Lord Sugar, after losing a weight loss bet to his old foe.

The ‘Apprentice’ star had set the ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter a challenge to see who could lose the most weight back in October, with the loser having to donate £5,000 to Great Ormond Street Hospital.

As the pair had a much-anticipated weigh-in live on Tuesday’s (12 December) ‘GMB’, it was soon revealed Lord Sugar had lost over double the amount of weight Piers had.