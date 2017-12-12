All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Piers Morgan Concedes Defeats To Lord Sugar, As 'The Apprentice' Star Wins 'Good Morning Britain' Weight Loss Bet

    This can't be Piers admitting someone did something better than him, surely?!

    12/12/2017 09:13 GMT

    Piers Morgan was forced to concede defeat to Lord Sugar, after losing a weight loss bet to his old foe. 

    The ‘Apprentice’ star had set the ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter a challenge to see who could lose the most weight back in October, with the loser having to donate £5,000 to Great Ormond Street Hospital. 

    As the pair had a much-anticipated weigh-in live on Tuesday’s (12 December) ‘GMB’, it was soon revealed Lord Sugar had lost over double the amount of weight Piers had. 

    ITV
    Piers Morgan lost his weight loss challenge to Lord Sugar

    The businessman had lost a whopping 19lbs, compared to Piers’s 8lbs, leading to the former tabloid editor to try and claim is lower loss was due to an increase in muscle. 

    However, the show’s resident medic, Dr Hilarly, then revealed Lord Sugar’s percentage loss was also higher at 9.54% to Piers’s 3.48%.

    After chanting “loser” repeatedly at Piers, Lord Sugar proved himself to be a worthy winner, as he opted to donate his £5,000 to Great Ormond Street as well.

    ITV
    Lord Sugar also donated money to the charity

    Piers was then forced to admit defeat, saying: “Well played Lord Sugar, you win, I lost.

    “I’m staggered I’ve lost any weight. I’ve lost 8lbs. I’m quite happy about that. It’ll probably get me a DVD deal to lose weight.”

    He then admitted: “I’m going to go straight and have the biggest fry up you’ve ever seen.”

    It was Dr Hilary who delivered the final blow to the pair, however, adding: “Can I give you some bad news? You’re both still overweight.”

    ‘Good Morning Britain’ airs weekdays at 6am on ITV. 

    11 Of The Most Piers Morgan Things Piers Morgan Has Ever Said
    MORE:uktvuktvrealitypiers morgangood morning britain The Apprenticealan sugar

    Conversations