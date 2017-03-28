Piers Morgan has waded in on the packed lunch debate after parents were called out for sending kids to school with “worrying” lunches.

The ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter was addressing the letter Jon Carthy, head of Byron Primary School in Kent, sent to parents after a number of “unacceptable” packed lunches were been given to kids at the school.

Some kids were given cold McDonald’s, others included four yoghurts and some Smarties and another lunch was a chocolate bar and a muffin.

Addressing the debate on the ITV chat show, Morgan said: “That’s not parenting, that’s abuse. Yes, they need policing these people.”